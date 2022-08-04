‘Misplaced Priority’- IPOB Lawyer Slams Purchase Of N1.14 Billion Vehicles For Niger Republic

103 SHARES Share Tweet

The main lawyer of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. has condemned the federal government’s purchase of N1.14bn worth of vehicles for its counterpart in Niger Republic amid the insecurity in Nigeria.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed the purchase on Wednesday, defending President Muhammadu Buhari and Federal Executive Council for acting in line with national interest.

Official documents showed that the Buhari administration okayed the “ release of fund in the sum of N1,145,000,000.00 to the office of the accountant general of the federation IFO Kaura Motors Nig. Limited for supply of (10) ten numbers Toyota land cruiser V8 vehicles to Republic of Niger Vide Mr President approval on page 83 dated 28/02,2022”.

The development has been greeted with mixed reactions on social media since the information broke.

Ejiofor maintained that it is misplaced priority for FG to make such donations while tertiary institutions are on strike over financial issues, in addition to the security formation which needs adequate funding to fight insecurity.

He alleged that the donation amounts to corruption and impunity, adding that it should not continue to thrive unabated.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Acquiring SUVs by the Nigerian government for another country’s use: misplaced priority of the highest order:

“I was gobsmacked after reading the trending news on the above subject, and the desperate vain attempt by the managers of one of the most corrupt countries in the universe, struggling to defend the obvious.

“How did we get here? What crimes did our forerunners commit that we are visited with this level of wickedness and indifference?

“Every part of Nigeria is bedevilled by unprecedented level of insecurity. Even Abuja, the supposed seat of power is not safe.The Security agents are daily decimated by terrorists and criminals because they are poorly equipped.

“Majority of the Nigerian security formations are still struggling with their rickety Hilux vans/ vehicles, in the execution of their official engagements.

“Who did this to us? How can a country that is borrowing money from foreign countries to service her debt be engaged in this level of financial recklessness and bazaar?

It is high time the government and public officers are held accountable on the public offices that they hold.