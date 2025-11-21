‎‎Miss Mexico Who Walked Out On Organisers Over Bullying Wins Miss Universe 2025‎

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



‎Fatima Bosch of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 in a grand finale held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bosch, on November 21, took the crown from the 2024 winner, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, of Denmark.

‎In a highly competitive final round, Miss Mexico beat Praveneer Singh of Thailand, who emerged as the first runner-up.

‎The competition’s top 5 include representatives from Mexico, Thailand, Venezuela, the Philippines and Côte d’Ivoire.

Onyinyechi Basil, Nigeria’s representative, saw her journey end early after failing to advance to the initial top 30.

‎Days before the finale, Bosch made headlines after staging a walkout during a pre-pageant ceremony.

The protest was triggered by Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil, who publicly scolded her for missing certain promotional activities.

‎In a viral clip from the event, Nawat was heard making disparaging remarks about Bosch, stating, “If you follow the order from your national director, you are a dumbhead.”

Bosch exited the event and was immediately followed by numerous other contestants from various nations.

‎The controversy deepened just three days before the final show when two high-profile judges resigned from the panel.

‎Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer and official judge, had made allegations of “fraud,” “corruption,” and a “secret vote” that manipulated the competition.

‎Former French footballer Claude Makélélé also withdrew from the judging panel, citing “unforeseen personal reasons”.