Miss Mexico Who Walked Out On Organisers Over Bullying Wins Miss Universe 2025
Fatima Bosch of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 in a grand finale held in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bosch, on November 21, took the crown from the 2024 winner, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, of Denmark.
In a highly competitive final round, Miss Mexico beat Praveneer Singh of Thailand, who emerged as the first runner-up.
The competition’s top 5 include representatives from Mexico, Thailand, Venezuela, the Philippines and Côte d’Ivoire.
Onyinyechi Basil, Nigeria’s representative, saw her journey end early after failing to advance to the initial top 30.
Days before the finale, Bosch made headlines after staging a walkout during a pre-pageant ceremony.
The protest was triggered by Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil, who publicly scolded her for missing certain promotional activities.
In a viral clip from the event, Nawat was heard making disparaging remarks about Bosch, stating, “If you follow the order from your national director, you are a dumbhead.”
Bosch exited the event and was immediately followed by numerous other contestants from various nations.
The controversy deepened just three days before the final show when two high-profile judges resigned from the panel.
Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer and official judge, had made allegations of “fraud,” “corruption,” and a “secret vote” that manipulated the competition.
Former French footballer Claude Makélélé also withdrew from the judging panel, citing “unforeseen personal reasons”.