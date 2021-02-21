Missing Child Found In Anambra

23 SHARES Share Tweet

The Anambra State Police Command, weekend, found a missing child in Awka.

The child, whose name was given as Precious Chizy Aronye, was said to have entered a bus from Onitsha to Awka ‘without any specified destination’, according to a police source.

The state police public relations officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, in a release made available to newsmen, stated that, “On 19/2/2021, at about 3pm, a good samaritan brought a male child of about 11 years old to B’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Awka. The child is about three feet tall, dark in complexion and without tribal marks.

“The boy, who simply gave his name as Precious Chizy Aronye, allegedly entered a bus from Onitsha to Awka without any specified destination, and could neither find his way back home nor state specifically where he came from. He is presently in the protective care of the B’ Divisional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Awka, pending the identification of his parents or guardian.”

The PPRO therefore called on members of the public, who could identify him or knows anything about the missing child, to report at B’ Divisional Police Station, Awka, or contact the PPRO, Anambra State Police Command on 08060970639.