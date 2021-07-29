Missing Child Found ‘Wandering’ In Enugu

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

A-yet-to-be-identified child was Tuesday found at the Holy Ghost axis of Enugu, police said on Thursday.

According to the public relations officer of the state police command, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the child is currently in the custody of Central Police Station, Enugu.

He said, “The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that on 26th July, 2021, at about 1710hrs, a male child of about six years old, was found wandering at Holy Ghost, Enugu, and brought to Central Police Station (CPS), Enugu, by a good Samaritan.

“He is about three-feet tall, dark in complexion and observed to be defective in speech. All efforts made to obtain other details of the child and reunite him with his family proved abortive.”

He therefore called on parents, guardians, relatives or anyone with useful information that could help in reuniting the child with his family to visit Central Police Station, Enugu, or call 08034490387.

