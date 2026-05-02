Missing Creator JusticeCrack’s Car Spotted At Military Facility

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A content creator, Mr Mark Chidiebere Justice, has been declared missing days after posting viral videos alleging poor feeding conditions for troops battling Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Justice, popularly known by his social media handle @justicecrack, was reportedly abducted on Tuesday shortly after dropping his kindergarten-aged daughter at school.

His wife, Theresa, recounted the circumstances surrounding his disappearance in an emotional interview with journalists.

“My husband left home on Tuesday morning to drop our daughter at school, but he has not returned since,” she said tearfully.

“I became worried because he is not someone who stays out overnight. Moreover, the car he used that morning has also not been found.”

Theresa explained that initial inquiries led to conflicting accounts about her husband’s whereabouts. “One of his friends told me he was in a meeting that took longer than expected,” she said.

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“But when I contacted another close friend, he insisted there was no such meeting and expressed concern about his disappearance.”

She added that subsequent information suggested her husband may have been forcibly taken. “I later learnt that he was blindfolded, his hands tied behind his back, and driven to an unknown location,” she alleged.

“He was reportedly left under the scorching sun for hours in that condition.”

A friend of the missing content creator, who identified himself simply as “Ghana,” suggested that Justice’s disappearance could be linked to the viral video he posted, which highlighted the alleged poor nutritional quality of meals provided to soldiers fighting insurgency in the North-East.

According to him, Justice’s vehicle, a Hyundai, was reportedly sighted near a security formation in the Asokoro area of Abuja shortly after he went missing.

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The video in question had gained significant traction after being picked up by several television stations, including Arise TV, amplifying its reach and sparking public debate.

As of Saturday, May 2, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for Justice’s disappearance, and there has been no official statement from security agencies regarding the incident.