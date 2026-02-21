Missing Polling Unit Raises Voter Disenfranchisement Fears in Bhazhin

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Some voters might be disenfranchised at the polling center located at Ijayapi Primary School, Bhazhin Across, Abuja, as they were unable to locate their polling unit.

Some of the voters who spoke with THE WHISTLER stated that they had voted at that area during the 2023 election but were surprised when the unit disappeared.

THE WHISTLER reports that there were three units at the primary school area, with a crowd at the first unit and a trickle of voters at the two other units.

One of the frustrated voters, Cynthia Eze, stated that she had searched the three units but couldn’t find her name.

“This is where I voted during the presidential election, so I don’t even understand why I can’t find my unit again here. I have been here searching but couldn’t find it,” she said.

Another voter, Gideon Daniel, lamented that he had been moving around from center to center but had not been successful in finding his polling unit.

“Some said that they have shifted the unit to another center. But why were we not told about this…? Or even where to find the unit. It would have been better. Today, that I wanted to vote, they did their thing. I’m just tired,” he said.

At the time of writing this report, voters who trickled in were seen searching for their names on the accreditation list displayed on the walls.

Some voters also complained that the lists were not well arranged, which made it difficult for some to identify their names.