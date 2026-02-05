Mixed Reactions Trail Budgetary Allocation For Ajaokuta Steel Company

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Stakeholders have continued to express mixed reactions over the 2026 budgetary allocation to the non-functional Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The ASCL established in 1979, is a critical asset conceived to drive Nigeria’s modernisation.

NAN reports that ASCL was allocated N6.69bn in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, representing a 4.90 per cent decrease from the 2025 allocation of N7.03bn.

The allocation covers personnel costs of N6.04bn, overhead of N233.6m and N410.8m for capital projects.

While some stakeholders acknowledged the government’s efforts to resuscitate the company, particularly in line with President Bola Tinubu’s economic diversification agenda, others expressed concern that the allocation could be mismanaged.

Mr Philip Jakpor, the Executive Director of Renevyln Development Initiative (RDI), raised concerns over reports on the steel company’s state, in spite of continued budgetary allocations for its revival.

Jakpor alleged that past administrations had repeatedly used ASCL to access funds without improving its status.

“It seems it has become a cash cow for some individuals in every administration; They pump billions of naira into its rehabilitation and yet the mill does not work a single day.

“So, we are not surprised that this administration has again budgeted N6.69bn for it in the 2026 Appropriation,” he said.

Dr Abdullahi Jabi, Chairman of the North Central Zone of the Campaign for Democracy, Human Rights Advocacy, and Civil Society of Nigeria, underscored the importance of discipline for effective budget implementation.

According to him, budget ‘somersaults’ undermine Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts, which he described as crucial for the development of the steel sector.

He said critical sectors such as the steel sector should be prioritised, with professionals and specialised manpower engaged to boost the economy amid current challenges.

“Critical areas should have an impact on the people beyond the signing of MoUs without anything to show for it.

“We need a paradigm shift as promised in the electioneering campaign,” he said.

Dr Emmanuel Shuiabu, a former ASCL resident, said he lived in Ajaokuta from 1982 to 2002 and recalled that the steel company was once the largest employer in Nigeria, providing more than 10,000 direct jobs.

Shuiabu said the company’s Thermal Power Plant and Turbo Blower Station once generated power at full capacity, and the community experienced no outages between 1987 and 1989.

He expressed concern over the current state of the plant, saying that beyond political will, concrete political action, particularly engagement with the original builders of the plant, was required to drive meaningful change.

“The challenge with government is the lip service they pay to some things that are meant to drive industrialisation in Africa, because ASCL is the largest steel plant in Africa,” he said.

According to him, professionals who have worked at ASCL should be engaged in efforts to resuscitate it because of their experience even if it requires appointing personnel who retired from the plant.

Shuiabu, also a finance expert, said that in spite of stakeholders’ concerns over rising budgets for the plant, not all allocations were usually released during implementation.

NAN recalls that the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, said in his New Year Message that, in spite of the non-release of 2025 budget funds, the ministry maintained reform momentum through prudent use of 2024 Appropriation.

A Lokoja-based public analyst, who asked to remain anonymous, said only maintenance work was ongoing at the plant and that he was repeatedly frustrated in attempts to verify new developments there.

“They are just maintaining the place so it does not collapse. It’s like keeping the brain alive in case the human body wakes. The same situation also exists at the Jos Steel Rolling Mill,” he said.

Mrs Victoria Ola, a former staff member of the company who lived at the quarters, said that communities surrounding the steel company had become a shadow of themselves, in contrast to the vibrant socio-economic activities once witnessed in the area.

Ola, however, urged Nigerians to be patient with the government as it was making efforts to resuscitate the plant and reduce overdependence on oil.

A government official, who requested anonymity said most funds were allocated to personnel costs to maintain the facility, while capital projects got only 6.1 per cent of the budget, insufficient to deliver significant change in the short term.

NAN recalls that Professor Linus Asuquo, the Director-General (D-G) of the National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos, at the maiden National Steel summit in 2025 said ASCL was costing the country more than N1bn annually in pensions, salaries, taxes, and administrative costs.

NAN reports that the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, in his New Year message said that Nigeria had advanced in discussions with prospective investors in China to facilitate the revival of the Ajaokuta steel plant.

The ministry, he said, facilitated a $500m investment by NNPCL and its partners for the establishment of five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas plants within the Ajaokuta Steel plant.

Audu added that the ministry executed an MoU with the Federal Ministry of Defence for the local production of military hardware and the establishment of a Military Industrial Complex within the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

This, he said, would be done in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

The minister said that in spite of constraints in 2025, particularly the non-release of funds for the implementation of the 2025 budget, it sustained its reform momentum through the prudent implementation of key components of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.