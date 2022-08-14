Mkpuru Mmiri: How NDLEA Operatives Uncovered 442 Parcels In Heads Of Smoked Fish

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a cargo agent, Adekunle Paul with 442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as Mkpuru Mmiri concealed in heads of smoked fishes.

Paul was arrested by NDLEA operatives, with the fish parked in seven cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

The consignment weighing 11.90kg contained the dangerous substance wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

The following day, August 6, the anti-narcotic agents intercepted a consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish, packed among other food condiments going to Dubai, UAE.

The parcel was being conveyed by a cargo agent, Ajisefini Lateef, 39, for export at the SAHCO shed when he was discovered and apprehended.

Still, on August 6, a 50-year-old Mgbeobuna Eberechukwu, returning from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

Eberechukwu who was onboard an Ethiopian airline flight was arrested upon arrival for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

The indigene of Anambra,= passed out the wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days, a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said.

Babafemi revealed that its operatives had arrested three suspects in Zaria on August 11 with over 1.1 tablets of Tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg.

The suspects include Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman.

In Kano, a female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from the Wurno council area of the state, was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

Then in Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered a total of 1,773.25kg of cannabis Sativa at Ebutte-Meta and Akala in the Mushin area of the state.

The raid was executed in separate operations between August 9 and 10 at the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

Also, 86 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado), weighing 43kg, were recovered from a 40ft container during a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies.

The illegal consignment seized on Friday came from Toronto via Montreal, Canada and was concealed in two drums inside a Mercedes Benz SUV in the container.

In Abia, two suspects: Nnanna Ijo, 58, and Orji Uguru, 29, were also arrested on Friday with various quantities of cannabis, heroin and cocaine at Nde-Agbai, Abiriba.

Their arrest came a week after Nnanna was released from detention over a similar offence he had committed in June.

The Chairman/CEO, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa, reacting to the accomplishment, commended the officers and men of the affected airports and the agency’s commands in Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Abia States.

He charged them and their compatriots across the country to always remain steps ahead of the drug cartels.