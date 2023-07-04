Mmesoma’s UTME Result Completely Fake –JAMB Registrar

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has said that the result belonging to Mmesoma Ejikeme is fake.

Advertisement

Oloyede stated that if JAMB was to reveal the details of the alleged forgery involved, Nigerians would be shocked.

Ejikeme is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State who has been accused of falsely inflating her UTME score and announcing herself as the best candidate for the exams for the year.

She shared a video on social media on Monday, stating that the result in question is not forged and that she rightfully obtained the score of 362 as she has always been a brilliant student.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times however, the JAMB Registrar said the result that the student has been trying to pass as her own, is actually the template for a student who sat UTME two years ago.

“If you scan the code, the candidate’s result will show. So I can say emphatically that the girl is parading a fake result. It is either she is being duped, or she is part of a syndicate manufacturing purported JAMB results.

Advertisement

“There are security features on our results, so I can emphasise that the girl is just trying to deceive the public. Her result is completely fake. Her claim that she printed the result from our site is a lie, and totally incorrect. If we should reveal all that we know, people will be shocked. So if people are looking for shortcuts to achieve an end, that is what would happen.

“The result she is holding is completely fake because we are able to track everything printed from our system,” he said.