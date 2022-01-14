Mo Abudu Promises To Do Better After Criticisms Of ‘Chief Daddy 2’

The Chief Executive Officer of Ebony Life Group, Mosunmola Abudu well known as Mo Abudu has reacted to critics of her newly released movie ‘Chief Daddy 2.’

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the film maker stated that the voices of the critics of the movie have been heard.

Mo Abudu noted that she and her team are open to “constructive feedback” for continuous improvement on the quality of the movies they produce.

It was reported that since its release on Netflix on January 1 this year, ‘Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke,’ has been criticised by movie watchers

They described the movie as pointless, repetitive, and predictable.

The film, which was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Mo Abudu, is a sequel to the original Chief Daddy film, which premiered in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Mo Abudu said, “As the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, I am aware of the mixed reactions to the release of Chief Daddy 2 on the 1st of January on Netflix.

“While some people enjoyed the film, others did not, and so I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Chief Daddy fans that felt some disappointment with the sequel.

“Thank you so much for caring, and for sharing your concerns so passionately.

“We appreciate your constructive feedback. This way, my team and I can continuously improve ourselves so we can deliver the great quality productions you have come to expect from EbonyLife studios.

“Please share your feedback respectfully otherwise we will have to restrict entry to you on our pages. We really don’t want anyone to miss out on finding out about the exciting stories we have for you in the pipeline.

“Thank you for listening, and rest assured that we have great things in store for you, with some amazing titles coming your way soon.

“Once again, wishing you all a very happy new year with an abundance of blessings.”