Mo Abudu Urges Africans To Create Homegrown Streaming Services

Media entrepreneur and EbonyLife Group CEO, Mo Abudu, has called on Nigerian and African creatives to focus on developing sustainable local streaming platforms, following reports of reduced investment by foreign services on the continent.

Abudu appealed in a post shared on her Instagram page emphasizing that Africans must take responsibility for creating platforms that serve their own market.

Her remarks come after reports that Canal+ is considering shutting down the streaming service Showmax as part of cost-cutting measures following its acquisition of MultiChoice, according to an exclusive report by Variety.

“No one is coming to save us. It’s up to us to build a sustainable business model that truly works for our market,” Abudu said.

The EbonyLife Group founder noted that while international platforms are scaling back their investments, indigenous streaming services remain in the early stages and require patience to grow.

“It’s still very early days for the new indigenous Nigerian streaming platforms that have launched recently. At EbonyLife ON Plus, we are committed to doing what we can grow and strengthen our platforms. We understand that it is a long journey and we are prepared for the work and patience it requires.”

Abudu also highlighted Africa’s cultural richness and storytelling heritage as a strong foundation for the growth of the continent’s entertainment industry.

“We are a continent rich in culture, tradition, and powerful stories. We must learn from global success stories, adapt what works, and create our own pathways because that is exactly what others have done.”

Expressing optimism, she described the current moment as an opportunity rather than a setback.

“I truly believe we are capable of this. The future is in our hands. Let us build it with confidence, collaboration, and belief. Personally, I see this as an opportunity rather than a challenge. Local for Local. Local for Global.”