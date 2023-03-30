Mock UTME: Students Kept Without Food, Water From 7am To 4pm – Parent Berates JAMB

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some candidates of the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board’s (JAMB) mock examination for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were unable to take their examinations as at when due, after experiencing a delay of over 7 hours.

This happened at Total Child College of Education, Dutse, Abuja, where candidates who were supposed to take their examinations by 7 am on Thursday 30th March were unable to begin the examination until about 4:15 pm.

This annoyed the parents of the candidates who had brought their wards to the centre to take the exams.

Parents of Candidates protesting the delay at the gate of exam centre

According to a parent, Mr. Solomon John, who spoke to THE WHISTLER, the officials at the exam centre attributed the lengthy delay to network issues.

They had told the parents that the examinations would be moved to 4 pm, with the candidates eventually starting the exams at 4:15 pm.

He added that even the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had visited the centre at the beginning of the day to ascertain whether all was running smoothly.

“My son is writing Post UTME at Total Child College and they were supposed to start the exam this morning at 7 am, but they moved it to 4 pm.

“As I am talking to you now, I am still at the school. Even the JAMB Registrar was here in the morning, and he left.

“Their excuse was that they did not have network, and they were not able to access the JAMB Portal,” he said.

John lamented the fact the time it would take for the candidates to finish the exams as well as the fact that no form of refreshment was provided to the students despite the long period they were made to wait.

“People that were supposed to write at 7 am are just starting at 4:15 pm meaning they will finish around 6 pm. After everything, even as the students were waiting they didn’t give them food or drinks or anything at all,” he said.