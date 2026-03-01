Modi Betrays Iran Ties, Condemns Attack On UAE

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly condemned Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates, expressing full solidarity with Abu Dhabi in a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, even as critics accuse his government of abandoning decades-old India-Iran friendship in favour of deepening alignment with Israel and the United States.

Posting on X, PM Modi said: “Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.

“Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.”

The statement follows Iran’s barrage of over 165 ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles targeting Gulf states, including UAE sites near Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in direct response to joint US-Israel strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials.

Modi’s explicit condemnation of Iran stands in sharp contrast to India’s traditionally balanced and often warm relationship with Tehran, built over centuries and reinforced through energy partnerships, the strategic Chabahar port, and shared interests in bypassing Pakistan for Central Asian access.

Bilateral trade, though diminished by US sanctions, still supports connectivity projects vital to India’s regional ambitions.

Opposition leaders have branded the stance a “shameful betrayal” of India’s non-aligned legacy and moral principles.

“The silence is shameful and shows extreme political cowardice as well,” India Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quoted Mahatma Gandhi, calling the targeted killings and civilian casualties “despicable” and deserving condemnation.

“It is tragic that multiple nations have now been dragged into conflict.

“The world needs peace not more unnecessary wars. Those in charge of it would do well to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s words: An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind,” he stated.

Protests erupted in Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi, and other cities, with Shia communities mourning Khamenei and waving Iranian flags while decrying perceived Indian complicity.