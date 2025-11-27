Mohammed Presents N878bn Appropriation Bill To Bauchi Assembly

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has presented the sum of N878bn 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the proposals tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability” on Thursday in Bauchi, Mohammed assured members of the House that the budget would be fully implemented.

He said that the budget complied with the national format chart of accounts.

He said that it has the sum of NN56bn as Capital Expenditure representing 65 per cent and N310bn for Recurrent Expenditure, representing 35 per cent.

Mohammed said that the 2026 proposed budget was 41.07 per cent higher than the budget presented to the house in 2025.

He attributed the increase to rise in revenue arising from reforms embarked upon and the anticipated rise in prices as a result of tax reforms to be implemented in January 2026

Advertisement

The governor said that the budget was prepared based on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework in compliance with the Bauchi State Fiscal Responsibility Law.

He added that his administration has adopted a conservative approach to ensure that the projects and programmes captured were realistically implementable.

He said that the process of preparing the budget had been inclusive and participatory.

Breaking down the sector allocation of the budget, Mohammed said that the administrative sector would be allocated N120bn representing 13.7 per cent, while the economic sector would gulp NN43bn representing 49.6 per cent.

He said that the Law and Justice sector would have N12bn representing 1.4 per cent with the social sector getting N310bn representing 34.4 per cent.

Advertisement

While appraising the performance of the 2025 budget, Mohammed said that it achieved about 79.1 per cent implementation as of September 2025.

He said that the new budget would achieve nothing less than 85 per cent performance at the end of the fiscal year.

The governor, however, solicited the continuous support of the lawmakers towards the development of the state and the speedy passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law.

Responding, the Speaker, to Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, assured that the budget would be speedily scrutinised and passed into law within a shortest time.

Sulaiman commended the governor for the timely presentation of the budget.

He expressed the assembly’s unalloyed commitment to the betterment of the people of the state.