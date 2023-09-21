Mohbad: Gov Adeleke Warns Youths Against Illegal Means Of Earning A Living

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Government has condoled with the family of the deceased popular artist named Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, and also cautioned youths to always pursue legal means of earning a living.

The Osun State Government, in its condolence statement through the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Moshood Olagunju, described the death of Oladimeji as unfortunate and urged concerned authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to him: “On behalf of Governor Ademola Adeleke, I urge concerned authorities not to be found wanting in ensuring the speedy dispensation of justice to bring the perpetrators behind the death of the young Mohbad to book.

“We appreciate the Inspector General of Police for immediately ordering an investigation into the circumstances behind the death of the young artist.

“We also extend our condolences to the bereaved family over the loss of their son. The Osun State Government commends the youths in Osun who joined their counterparts all over Nigeria in staging a peaceful protest.”

Olagunju added, “The state government finally urges the youths to continue pursuing legal means of earning a living, as opposed to engaging in illegality, which could cost them their lives.”