Mohbad: NDLEA, Police Sitting On ‘Time Bomb’ If Naira Marley, Samlarry Not Arrested — Producer

The sudden death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, has continued to elicit reactions among Nigerians and celebrities in the music industry who seek justice for the late singer.

Amid the public inquest into Mohbad’s death, Nigerian music producer, Solomon Oyeniyi, known as K-Solo, has stated that the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Police Force will be sitting on a time bomb if they fail to arrest Naira Marley and Samlarry.

K-Solo said this when he made a guest appearance on Channels TV’s ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ programme where he claimed that the Marlian Records label owner, Naira Marley, and his protege, Samlarry, had a hand in the death of the music label’s former signee.

There have been speculations surrounding Mohbad’s death, as trending audio clips and video evidence suggest that the singer was allegedly killed, in contradiction to earlier reports that he died of an ear infection.

Mohbad was buried on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after his death, prompting demands for investigation to unravel the actual cause of his death.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had denied reports claiming that the agency arrested or poisoned the singer

K-Solo, while speaking about the singer’s death, demanded urgent action from the relevant law enforcement agencies.

“I have been saying this, you see this thing, it’s a ticking time bomb, gunpowder, they (police and NDLEA) are sitting on it. A lot of people are interested in this case, even inside this country and in the diaspora.

“Sound Sultan died and we all felt bad, but what is the different thing about this? It’s a fact that a lot of people do not want to hear it, there are so many things wrong with it. I believe the government of Asiwaju will not fold its hands and let this slide.

“I don’t want to know who’s involved. The street is upset, and when I say the street is upset, the street is very, very upset.

“In the real sense of it, Naira Marley needs to come out, and if the police need to pick Mohbad’s dad they should please do so. Samlarry has been a dog that has been used,” said the music producer.

Speaking further on the relationship between the late singer, Naira Marley, and Samlarry, he said, “I will tell you what I think I know, they are a team of people involving a record label owner, artist, friends of the family but things went bad at the time when he (Mohbad) wanted to leave the label and that is where I think the problem started from, plus a lot of evidence has been flying around, not even the case of bullying and all that but in terms of music.

“I think that’s where the problem started from in a case of leaving a label and not having access to your catalogue and what is supposed to be for you if you don’t get it.

“For Samlarry, I think he’s probably a friend of the house as well, he ended up being the errand boy to Naira, and they are all working together against the artist.”

K-Solo while clarifying he never knew Mohbad was assaulted and always been bullied said, “I never knew. As a custodian in this industry, I do not need to know you before I stand up for you and I’ve heard stories over time.

“You know friends of the street when they come together and do things together you will think they are together in one family, someone like me did not know but I think a couple of people knew but they shielded that information.

“The time I started getting into this matter was when I saw an interview from Bella Shmurda talking about the fact that he wanted to jump from the window because he wanted to leave a label and he was under duress and all that and I started gathering information.

“Part of the information gathered was that he’s always been under threat, he has never been able to work freely. Somebody told me at a particular time that he wanted to drive in his car, if it was not for God that he was fast to close his door, Acid was poured on his car and the paint of the car shredded down, a lot of stories flying left and center.”

Speaking further he said, “This is the industry we grew, this industry we started, we laid a solid foundation, call ourselves, we wanted our song to be heard all over the world, and that was the relationship we built.

“I haven’t been able to sleep since this whole thing started, I was able to sleep when I had a conversation with the Nigerian police and I spoke to a couple of people that I know are strong men in the industry and people outside the industry.

“This must stop. When I started this war with the police, they were still telling me that there was no petition until I pressed through the bigger authority, imagine Abuja knowing that there was a petition before the story now changed, they said okay, we invited him and he didn’t come, negligence.

“Must she be the son of the emir, Oba, or a big man’s son before you guys can attend to his matter? It’s wrong, this thing still beats back to the government at the end of the day.”

K-Solo further raised questions on why Mohbad’s father hastily buried his son, suggesting that the late singer’s father might have been coerced by his son’s assailants into forgoing an autopsy.

“I’m going to say this against Mohbad’s father, probably he was being threatened by the people who are involved in his death because, in the real sense of it, nobody should bury that star like that. He said you were in his house on Saturday and he still gave you money when you left, so why will you hurry to bury him? In the course of all this, you still got a coffin that was smaller than him and still had to bend his neck? some things are very horrible.

“As much as I want to call so many people’s names in this, I do not want to jeopardize the investigation of the police and where I will come back on this is if the police do not swing into action today and tomorrow, enough of all the long stories.”

“Naira Marley is involved, he cannot tell me he’s not involved, he has a hand in his death. Somebody can’t be under your label and he’s been bullied every day and you never came out to talk about it or anything and you say you don’t know about it and you are putting up a statement.

“Anybody can put up a statement, Naira Marley has an involvement in it, he can’t tell me no. If I were Naira Marley, he should turn up himself, come into this country, come and defend himself. Samlarry doesn’t have anything to say, that one can be on the run forever because you can see his own evidence is over your face.

“Naira Marley cannot say he was never part of this, anybody in his team who’s still fooling him and telling him lies should better stop, he needs to come out and defend himself.

“I can say it to his face, he knows about this. Let him come out and wash himself off clean and say I Naira Marley, I’m not involved in this,” he added.