MOHBAD: What Did You Do About Late Singer’s Petition? Nigerians Query Police

Nigerians have demanded an explanation following the alleged failure of the police to address a petition filed by the late singer, Aloba Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbab.

Mohbab, 27, filed a petition against a controversial music promoter, Sam Larry Balogun and a Lagos State Monarch, Alayeluwa Elegushi, disclosing that the said persons were a threat to his life among other complaints.

The petition, filed on June 27, was addressed to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos.

AIG Yahaya Abubakar occupied the office following his redeployment to the FCID, Alagbon on June 17.

The acknowledged copy of the petition by the office of the AIG, FCID surfaced on the internet on Thursday, two days after the singer died mysteriously.

The situation incited varying reactions from Nigerians on the X Application as many questioned the police about how they handled the complaints when it was filed three months ago.

The police reacted in a terse statement, saying they were “committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter”, and they vowed to be “diligent” with the inquiry.

They also noted that the “Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death”.

Their reaction received backlash from Nigerians who insisted that the police should explain what steps it took to protect the life of the complainant and how the allegations were investigated.

THE WHISTLER reached out to the spokesperson of the FCID, Alagbon on Thursday, Niyi Ogundeyi who declined to comment on the case, but he said, “We are on top of the matter, and the Police Force Public Relations Officer would address the public in due course”.

The spokesperson of the police, Muyiwa Adejobi was contacted as well, but there was no response as of press time.

Reacting further, Nigerians asked the police to share updates on their findings and use the case of the late singer to regain their social trust and public confidence.

Below are some of their reactions:

Nzekwe Samuel said: “Dear @Princemoye1, I would personally hold you on this. In the days and months to follow, I would persistently ask you for updates. Again, it’s a chance for the police force to redeem and re-engineer the social trust it has with the people that has been for too long bastardized.

“Again, we will keep watch, and I hope this isn’t going to be another one of cases where we would realise yet again that there are citizens above the law.”

David Weizide said: “When he asked for protection of his dear life, you ignored. What do you want to investigate after his death?”

Stan E.O said: “I am very sure that if that letter had not leaked, your office would have still stayed silent on this issue, anyway we await your investigation“.

Nky Ezenwa said: “You didn’t stop the family before the burial to demand for an autopsy… keep playing…”

Junior Patrick said: “Start by telling us if an investigation was initiated after receipt of petition on the 27th of June?! That piece of information will not hinder your ‘diligent investigation’.”

Jerry Ebune said: “Citizens are watching and the situation will monitored and sustained with keen interest. It shouldn’t be business as usual. Handle this case with seriousness. Good luck as you investigate.”

However, the police spokesperson, Adejobi while responding to Nigerians on the matter, said the Police Force was not aware of the petition.

The post shared via his X account in the wee hours of Friday read, “FHQ was not aware of such a petition until now that it went viral on social media. The Alagbon office has explained the constraint it experienced in the case. So, there is no need to attack the Force Headquarters on this petition filed. So, be guided. Thanks.”