Mohbad, Wife Quarrelled Days Before He Died – Childhood Friend, Primeboy Says

Ibrahim ‘Primeboy’ Owodunni, the childhood friend of the deceased singer, Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), has hinted that Mohbad and his wife had a misunderstanding a few days before his death.

Primeboy, who recently turned himself in after he was declared wanted by the police, said Mohbad was hurt after a conversation with his wife on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances.

Primeboy denied culpability in the singer’s death, adding that he never received an invitation from the police before he was declared wanted.

“How will I receive a message from the police and refuse to go? I had even wanted to go and explain myself at the station because people started accusing me wrongly, but I was advised to wait for them (the police) to invite me. So, I kept waiting, and suddenly I just found myself wanted online yesterday.

“People started calling me that I’m wanted, N1 million for whoever found me and I was surprised. I called my Lawyer and my family and they just said I should calm down as far as I know nothing about it,” he said moments before turning himself to the police.

On his relationship with the deceased singer, he said, “Mohbad is my childhood friend, all the times that his stepmother didn’t care, I was his stepmother then, I was his Dad, I was his friend and I was everything to him because he lived with me then. My mom fed two of us.”

Asked if he was with Mohbad on the day he died, Primeboy said, “No, I was not with him, we departed after the show which was on Sunday, because he chased me down from the car.

“He called me on Friday to come over to the Island, I didn’t even know he had a show. On getting to the Island, we gisted and had fun, next thing he said he had show at Ikorodu.

“That Sunday, the next day, was my brother’s birthday, he said after the show I should invite my brother to come over, then he would celebrate the birthday for him.

“He chased me out at the town hall because he and his wife were having a hidden conversation, I don’t even know because it’s a family affair. The issue that he and his wife had, we were like Mohbad is hurt because I know him, and he was like he wants to get down of the car and I was like why will you get out of the car, why are you like this, I should be the one to go and clear the road that Zlatan is still on the stage.

“They don’t even know how I feel losing him and now they are accusing me, this is crazy, God sees it all,” he added.

Before he was declared wanted, Primeboy had shared a video denying accusations that he had a hand in the death of the Nigerian singer.

In a two-minute video circulating on the internet and sighted by THE WHISTLER on the TikTok Application, Primeboy condemned those accusing him of killing his friend, saying in the Yoruba language, “Anyone accusing me of killing my friend, God will judge you except if I have a hand in bis death.”

Primeboy’s detention followed the arrest of Nigerian rapper Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, who returned to the country and was detained to aid in the investigation of his former signee’s death.