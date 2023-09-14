Mohbad’s Death: Oba Elegushi Reacts To His Indictment In Late Singer’s Petition To Police

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The family of His Royal Majesty, Oba Elegushi of Eti-Osa, Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, has distanced himself from Samson Balogun A.K.A Sam Larry, after a petition surfaced online on Thursday in which late singer, Mohbad, alleged threat to his life.

According to the petition filed before Mohbad’s death, Sam Larry and his gang who claimed to be acting on behalf of Oba Elegushi, assaulted the late singer and Zlatan Ibile during a music video shoot.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, the Royal Family clarified that Sam Larry, a music promoter, is not a member of the royal family, as previously reported.

The palace denied any association with the music promoter.

The statement reads, “The Elegushi Royal Family of Eti-Osa wishes to put on record the misinformation on the media space involving Samson Erinfolami Balogun (AKA Sam Larry).

“Samson Balogun is not a member of the royal family and does not work for the royal family or king in any capacity. Like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, he visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessings just like other members of the public.

“While expressing our condolence to the family and friends of late Ilerioluwa Aloba (known as MohBad) we would like to add our voices to the calls for a thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding his death to unravel any foul play.

“We ask our friends in the media to be mindful of the sensitivity of the issue and desist from spreading falsehood that may jeopardise the investigation.”