Momodu Challenges Akpabio To Name States Without Mobile Networks

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dele Momodu, has challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio, over claims that mobile network services are unavailable in nine states of the federation.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Momodu questioned the rationale behind citing network failure as a reason to undermine electronic transmission of election results telling Akpabio to name the nine states involved.

“Sir, name the nine states in which mobile networks are not working in Nigeria. Please, let INEC immediately contact and contract our telecoms giants to work earnestly on those regions.

“We are not in an illiterate era; if telephones and internet are now working at super speeds on aircrafts flying at about 40,000 feet in the skies, we should stop giving untenable excuses.

“Would we rather cancel a more credible electoral process because of likely challenges in nine out of 36 states plus Abuja. It portrays our country as being permanently sentenced to backwardness, and that we are irreparably damaged beyond rescue.

Momodu’s comments followed recent remarks by Akpabio, who stated that insecurity in about nine states of the country could hinder real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Speaking at a public event on the ongoing debate surrounding amendments to the Electoral Act, Akpabio said some states were severely affected by insecurity to the extent that mobile networks were not functioning, leaving the federal government helpless in those areas.

“Real-time transfer of results means that in over nine states where networks are not working because of insecurity, there will be no election results.

“If the national grid collapses and no network is working, there will be no election results,” Akpabio said.

However, Momodu asked authorities to clearly identify the nine states allegedly affected and resolve the issues, rather than jeopardising what he described as a more credible electoral process.

According to Momodu, cancelling or weakening electronic transmission due to challenges in nine out of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory portrays Nigeria as a nation resigned to backwardness and irreparable decline.