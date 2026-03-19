Momodu, Fani-Kayode In War Of Words Over Tinubu

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A fresh war of words has erupted between media mogul and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over comments on President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, with both men trading personal and political jabs in a series of public statements.

The latest clash followed Momodu’s appearance on Channels TV, where he reportedly compared President Tinubu’s leadership style to that of former military Head of State, Sani Abacha – a remark that drew sharp criticism from Fani-Kayode.

Reacting in a statement on his social media pages, Fani-Kayode expressed disappointment in Momodu and urged him to step back from political commentary.

He described the Ovation magazine publisher as “completely unhinged,” accusing him of spreading falsehoods and acting out of emotion rather than logic.

“Dele’s lies, duplicity and shameless perfidy have finally been exposed,” Fani-Kayode said, adding that Momodu was “badly diminished” and “a shadow of his former self.”

He also defended his loyalty to President Tinubu, stating that he had remained committed since joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2021 and played an active role in the 2023 presidential campaign.

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“Not only did I fight for Tinubu in 2023 during the presidential campaign but I have remained loyal and committed to him and his cause since then and I have no apology for that either,” he said.

Fani-Kayode further accused Momodu of hypocrisy, alleging that despite benefiting from a long-standing relationship, he failed to support his presidential ambition.

“Unlike Dele I did not benefit from him for close to 40 years… and yet refuse to support him in achieving his dream of becoming President,” he stated.

He warned Momodu to tread carefully, saying, “Meanwhile he should stay in his lane otherwise I will give him plenty to write about,” while insisting that comparing Tinubu to Abacha was misplaced.

“For him to compare Tinubu to Abacha was wrong and if he was anything like the dictator that Dele claims he is both Dele and those he speaks for today would either be dead or in jail. He should count himself lucky that our President is a democrat and not a monster,” he added.

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In a swift response posted on his X handle on Thursday, Momodu fired back, describing Fani-Kayode as “a thug” and “a classic case of wasted investment,” despite his privileged educational background.

“He went to Cambridge University… but became an enfant terrible, fighting anyone and anything, including esoteric spirits, in sight,” Momodu wrote.

“All supplication and intercession by friends and family on his behalf have failed to cure his strange malady,” he added.

Momodu also took aim at reports suggesting Fani-Kayode may be considered for a diplomatic role, expressing concern over what he described as the former minister’s temperament.

“And this is the man President Bola Tinubu is about to unleash on Germany as an ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for God’s sake,” he said.

The publisher further claimed that Fani-Kayode had long been expectant of a political appointment and had previously expressed frustration over delays, alleging that he even contemplated reaching out to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as an alternative.

“Femi without power is like a fish out of water,” Momodu said.

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While acknowledging that President Tinubu had shown him “mercy and compassion,” Momodu argued that Fani-Kayode had failed to demonstrate restraint, instead continuing what he described as a pattern of combative behaviour.