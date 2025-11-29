Monaco Defeat PSG To Throw Title Race Wide Open

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Takumi Minamino scored the only goal of the game as Monaco stunned PSG 1-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Japanese international star struck just past the midway point in the second half at the Stade Louis II to inflict a second domestic defeat of the campaign on PSG.

Monaco held on through the closing stages, including seven minutes of stoppage time, after having former Paris defender Thilo Kehrer sent off in the 80th minute.

It is a surprise result, with Monaco ending a run of three consecutive Ligue 1 losses, which had seen them lose ground on PSG and the other sides at the top of the table.

They are now provisionally up to sixth, seven points behind PSG, who have now lost twice in Ligue 1 this season.

PSG remain top of the standings for now with 30 points from 14 games, but last season’s Champions League winners are just two points clear of nearest rivals Marseille and Lens and could lose their place at the summit later on Saturday.

Advertisement

Marseille, fresh from winning 2-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Champions League in midweek, can go first with a win against Toulouse later at the Velodrome.

Lens will also have the opportunity to leapfrog PSG by taking three points at Angers on Sunday.

Paul Pogba made another brief cameo appearance off the bench for the hosts, a week after coming on for his first competitive appearance in over two years following a doping ban.

PSG will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Rennes next Saturday at the Parc des Princes.