Monarch Offers To Help Police To Probe LAUTECH Student, Hotelier’s Killing

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has tasked the police to ensure arrest and prosecution of those involved in the abduction and killing of a final year student of LAUTECH, Rachael Opadele and a US based hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi.

The monarch in an interview with journalists on Tuesday said he gave the advice to the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebowale Williams, when he visited him at his place at Orile Igbon.

The monarch said he would go to the State Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday on his own to give the police information which could assist them to arrest those who perpetrated the act.

Oba Alao said he told the police boss the need to beef up security at Surulere Local Government Area because it shares border with Kwara State which is in the North Central.

He said, “I will be going to the State CID tomorrow to write a statement about what happened. Those who committed the crime must be apprehended.

“I will give the police additional information to make sure that those behind the criminal activities are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, said in a statement that the CP had begun the tour of the area commands in the state in his efforts to beef up security across the state.

The statement read, ” The CP at both area commands took time to explain to stakeholders how the command was taking the fight to the criminally minded ones through; purposeful driven intelligence, stop and search activities, technological assisted surveillance, joint patrols across highways and boarder towns in concert with local hunters and vigillantes and lastly Inter-agency intelligence sharing.”