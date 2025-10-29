Money Supply Shrinks To ₦118trn As CBN Tightening Measures Take Hold

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s broad money supply (M₂) declined month-on-month (MoM) to ₦118trn in September 2025, from ₦119.7trn in August, reflecting the sustained impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight monetary policy aimed at reining in stubborn inflationary pressures.

The apex bank disclosed this in its latest Money and Credit Statistics report for September 2025, which showed that most components of money supply contracted during the period, except for a marginal increase in Currency Outside Banks (CoB).

According to the report, the decline was largely driven by a 2.1 per cent fall in aggregate credit to the economy to ₦96.7trn in September, from ₦98.8trn recorded in the previous month.

This was mainly due to a 4.4 per cent reduction in banks’ credit to the private sector, which dipped to ₦72.5trn from ₦75.9trn in August.

The drop in private sector lending offset the effect of a 5.67 per cent rise in credit to the government, which climbed to ₦24.2trn from ₦22.9trn within the same period.

Analysts said the shift underscores the continued preference of banks for government securities amid elevated yields and liquidity tightening by the CBN.

A breakdown of the data showed that Narrow Money (M₁) fell slightly by 0.76 per cent MoM to ₦39.1trn in September, from ₦39.4trn in August.

Similarly, Quasi Money, which includes savings and time deposits, decreased by 1.99 per cent to ₦78.7trn from ₦80.3trn.

Demand deposits also contracted by 0.86 per cent to ₦34.6trn, compared with ₦34.9trn in August.

However, Currency Outside Banks (CoB), the amount of cash held by the public outside the banking system, rose modestly by 0.45 per cent to ₦4.47trn in September, from ₦4.45trn in the previous month, suggesting sustained preference for cash transactions despite the CBN’s drive for a more cashless economy.

The decline in money supply and credit coincides with the apex bank’s sustained tightening stance.

Since mid-2023, the CBN has raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by over 800 basis points, making it one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in the bank’s history.

The current measures are aimed at curbing inflation, which has remained in double digits despite several rounds of rate hikes.

Economists say the contraction in money supply indicates reduced liquidity in the financial system, which could moderate inflationary pressures but may also constrain credit availability to productive sectors of the economy.

While the CBN’s tightening has helped stabilize the naira in the short term and attract higher portfolio inflows, industry stakeholders have warned that prolonged liquidity constraints could slow economic growth and dampen private sector investment.

“The data reflect a difficult balancing act for the CBN, fighting inflation through rate hikes while trying not to suffocate credit expansion,” said a financial analyst who spoke with THE WHISTLER.

“The real challenge is ensuring that credit continues to flow to the real economy, especially small and medium enterprises.”

With headline inflation still elevated and exchange rate volatility persisting, analysts expect the apex bank to maintain its cautious stance in the near term, while monitoring the impact of policy measures on credit growth and overall economic activity.