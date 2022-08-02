Copyright © 2021 — The Whistler Nigeria Newspaper

Monkeypox: California, Illinois Declare State Of Emergency After New York

By Patience Abbah on August 2, 2022

Two U.S. states, California and Illinois, have declared a state of emergency over monkeypox outbreaks.

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, said the emergency declaration would help support the state’s vaccination efforts.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing, and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment, and outreach,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday.

“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization.”

The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, also said the state of emergency was declared in the state to “expand the resources” needed to combat the current outbreak.

“The Monkeypox Virus is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread,” he said in a statement.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul carried out a similar action on Friday when he issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency over the disease.

“More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond,” he said in a statement.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the US since May, with nearly half of them reported in California, Illinois, and New York. No death has, however, been reported in the US.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had already declared a global health emergency.

californiaillinoisMonkeypoxWORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Related Posts

MONKEYPOX: Reduce Multiple Sex Partners, WHO Advises Gay Men

World Hepatitis Day: 91m Africans Infected With Deadliest Strains Of Virus – WHO

WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Emergency Outbreak

WHO Declares End Of Ebola In DR Congo

World Blood Donor Day: WHO Says One Donation Can Save 3 Or More Lives

WHO Warns Monkeypox May Become Widespread In Non-Endemic Countries

Plastic Waste: WHO Calls For More Accountability In Tobacco Industry
Comments (0)
Add Comment