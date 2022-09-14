MONKEYPOX: Nigeria Records Highest Number Of Deaths Globally, Says WHO, NCDC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have said that Nigeria currently records 7 out of 22 Monkeypox deaths globally.

This makes Nigeria the country with the highest number of Monkeypox deaths in Africa.

According to the WHO Health Emergency Dashboard, as of September 13, 2022, there were 58,285 confirmed cases from 104 countries with a cumulative of 22 deaths reported from 10 countries.

But updated data from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria has recorded 318 confirmed cases of monkeypox with seven deaths since January this year.

Seven (7) associated deaths were recorded from 6 states in 2022 – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (2) and Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), and Taraba (1)

Speaking in a ministerial press briefing organized by the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC’s Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, who was represented by the agency’s Assistant Director and Head of Response Division, Dr. Aderinola Olaolu, said: “In Nigeria, we have 815 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases, and seven deaths this year from monkeypox. Our response continues with the development of monkeypox risk communication materials, provision of support to states with case identification, and SORMAS reporting also.

“Laboratory activities have continued and are being strengthened in areas of sample collection, and genomic sequencing. We recently held a meeting with key partner support, establishing areas of monkeypox research priorities, including understanding animal reservoirs, population exposure, and genomics of transmission chains.

“We have continued to record confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, just as in several other parts of the world. In Nigeria, we have had 5,547,250 samples tested, 264,802 confirmed cases, 257,880 discharged cases, and unfortunately 3,155 deaths.

“The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to adhere to all measures to prevent transmission while strengthening our capacity to respond across states.”