MONKEYPOX: Reduce Multiple Sex Partners, WHO Advises Gay Men

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that having multiple sex partners increases the chances of gay men contracting monkeypox.

This comes as findings have shown that men who have sex with men are at the highest risk of getting infected, with 99% of cases occurring among men and at least 95% of the patients being men who have sex with other men, according to WHO.

The world health agency consequently advised gay men to reduce their sexual partners, reconsider sexual partners and keep contact details with any new partner for follow-up if need be.

However, the organization stressed that any gender can get infected.

“In addition to the transmission through sexual contact, monkeypox can also be spread in households through close contact between people, such as hugging and kissing, and on contaminated towels or bedding,’’ WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He added that the outbreak could be stopped, “if countries, communities, and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups.’’

WHO is also recommending targeted vaccination for those exposed to someone with monkeypox or for those at high risk of exposure, including health workers and those with multiple sexual partners.

“At this time, we do not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox,” Tedros said.

Tedros highlighted that “vaccination will not give instant protection against infection or disease, and can take several weeks”.

As for challenges in supplying vaccines, he said there were about 16 million doses of the main vaccine, from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, but that most of them were in bulk form.

“They will take several months to fill and finish into vials that are ready to use,” he said, urging countries that have already secured doses to share.

“We must ensure equitable access to vaccines for all individuals and communities affected by monkeypox in all countries, in all regions.”

More than 18,000 cases from 78 countries have been reported to the WHO, with more than 70 percent of infections recorded in European countries.