More Abia PDP Members Resign Days After Ex-Presidential Candidate Abandoned Party

The members of the executive committee of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward C in Item, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State have collectively resigned from their positions within the party.

They revealed their decision to resign through a written letter that was directed to the head of the PDP in the Bende Local Government Area. The letter was also copied to the Abia chairman and the Acting National chairman of the party.

The chairman of the PDP ward executive members, Francis Eke Okoye, explained that their decision was prompted by the disorderliness and activities within the national leadership of the party.

Their actions were also hinged in support of their leader and former presidential aspirant of the PDP, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, who recently resigned his membership of the party.

The letter reads in full: “The entire executive of Peoples Democratic Party, Item Ward C, had in a meeting held today, 30th April 2024 at the Party secretariat, and some stakeholders of PDP Item Ward C resolved as follows.

We have observed with dismay the activities and disorderliness in the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We hereby declare our overt confidence and support for our leader, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, who just resigned his membership from the party.

“We therefore tender our resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party in support of our leader, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe.

“We thank the local government leadership, State and National for the opportunity given to us.”