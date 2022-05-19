More Aides Abandon Ganduje As Finance Commissioner Joins Kwankwaso’s NNPP

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Abdullahi-Ganduje-
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje

A key member in the cabinet of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has abandoned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Shehu Na’Allah Kura resigned as Kano State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development to join forces with ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso in the fast-growing NNPP.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammadu Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Ganduje, Kano APC Suffer Fresh Blow As Shekarau Defects To NNPP

The statement reads, “One of the commissioners nominated for appointment by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau into the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the lucrative ministry of finance and economic development, Shehu Na’Allah Kura has resigned and joined his boss.”

According to Garba, Kura was appointed as commissioner into the key ministry at the request of ex-governor Ibrahim Shekarau who recently joined forces with Kwankwaso in the NNPP.

The commissioner added that until the recent defection of his boss (Shekarau), Kura was a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and had previously served as commissioner of planning and budget.

Kura’s resignation comes barely a week after Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, also resigned to defect to the NNPP.

You might also like

Ganduje, Kano APC Suffer Fresh Blow As Shekarau Defects To NNPP

Kano APC Crisis: Ganduje’s Chief Of Staff, Others Join Kwankwaso In NNPP

We’re The Party To Beat, NNPP Says As It Enlists 1000 NGOs For 2023 Presidential…

2023: Gov Ganduje Joins Kano North Senatorial Race

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.