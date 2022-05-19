More Aides Abandon Ganduje As Finance Commissioner Joins Kwankwaso’s NNPP

A key member in the cabinet of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has abandoned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Shehu Na’Allah Kura resigned as Kano State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development to join forces with ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso in the fast-growing NNPP.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammadu Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads, “One of the commissioners nominated for appointment by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau into the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the lucrative ministry of finance and economic development, Shehu Na’Allah Kura has resigned and joined his boss.”

According to Garba, Kura was appointed as commissioner into the key ministry at the request of ex-governor Ibrahim Shekarau who recently joined forces with Kwankwaso in the NNPP.

The commissioner added that until the recent defection of his boss (Shekarau), Kura was a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and had previously served as commissioner of planning and budget.

Kura’s resignation comes barely a week after Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, also resigned to defect to the NNPP.