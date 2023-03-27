More Revenue For NNPC As Buhari Flags-Off Oil Exploration In Nasarawa On Tuesday

Barring any last minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday conduct the Presidential flag-off of Ebenyi-A Exploration Well located hat Obi Local government Area in Nasarawa.

The flag-off by the President will mark the exploration of crude oil in Nasarawa State by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd.

THE WHISTLER had reported that through exploratory activities, the NNPC had found that there is a significant amount of oil in the state.

The NNPC had commenced exploration activities in the state in 2010 and had technically found a petroleum environment in the state.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari had during a meeting with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule said the company would continue to do its best to bring immediate value to Nigerians

He said, “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuels due to the energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you.

“We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State. We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise.

‘It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it but for Nasarawa State and the country.”

He added, “Once we test this prospect, it opens new roads and we have seen other great prospects across many parts of the state. This will herald history and bring value to all of us.”

According to him, exploratory activities found that there is a significant amount of oil in the state.

The NNPC Ltd had in January announced the discovery of oil in Nasarawa State and said it was set to drill the first foot of an oil well in the Northern state.

It said the discovery was in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins.

The NNPC is also prospecting for crude oil in more locations across the north, after discovering the commodity in Bauchi and Gombe states.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the NNPC was taking coordinated steps for more frontier exploration in the region, as part of measures to shore up the country’s oil output and reserves.

The company had disclosed this in a document on the frontier exploration services activities of the NNPC from 2020 to 2022, as outlined some prospective states where oil was expected to be discovered to include Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe.