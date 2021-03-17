More ‘Stranded Nigerians’ Including 17 Children Evacuated From Libya

39 SHARES Share Tweet

On Wednesday, about 118 Nigerians were flown back into the country from Libya.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

Recall that there have been several evacuations from Libya.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had on February 7, 2020 reportedly said that over 10,000 Nigerians had returned to the country.

“This batch brought the total number of voluntary returnees from Libya to 14,045, which is made up of 8,200 males and 5,845 females,” NEMA had stated.

Meanwhile, NIDCOM stated that the returnees, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, would be quarantined in line with public health advisory on covid-19.

“118 Returnees ( 51 Males, 41 Females, 17 Children, and 9 Infants ) Stranded Nigerians in Libya just arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 1:30am local time today 17th March 2021 via Buraq Air.

“The returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the new COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19,” it tweeted.