More Threat To 2023 Elections As INEC Confirms 3rd Attack In 17 Days

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Less than three weeks after an attack on its Abeokuta office resulted in the destruction of 65,699 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and 29 voting cubicles, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed a fresh attack on its office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Sunday.

Advertisement

The fresh attack on the Iboko office of the commission resulted in the destruction of 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, and yet-to-be-ascertained number of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), among others, said INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

“The incident occurred around 10.00 am (on Sunday) when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.

Arsonists raze INEC’s office in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

“Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Advertisement

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation,” he said in a news release.

Okoye recalled that the attack confirmed by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi, Mrs. Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, is the third attack in less than three weeks “following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022.”

The Osun attack was carried out on the commission’s office in Ede South Local Government Area of the state.

In July, 748 ballot boxes were destroyed when unidentified persons burnt down the commission’s office in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Also destroyed in the attack were 240 voting cubicles, office furniture, and other equipment.

INEC released its 2023 Election Project Plan in February, where it mentioned arson attacks on its facilities and physical attack on its personnel among the biggest threats to the 2023 elections.