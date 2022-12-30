More Troubles Will Come For Atiku, Says Wike

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said what the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have done was a preamble as more troubles will come the way of presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke on Friday at the flag-off of the construction of Eneka-Igbo Etche road in the state, after returning from the UK.

He had led the other members of the G5 governors to the UK for a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, to negotiate support for his presidential bid.

The other governors who also attended the meeting were Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after Atiku refused to advise the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down as demanded by the governors and other members of the Integrity Group.

The group has been shopping for the candidate to support and a fortnight ago, Wike promised to let Nigerians know who they will support.

As reports of their meeting with Tinubu became public, the governor made repeated reference to the issue saying, “Just to unwind is a problem to some people. Some people say ‘they have moved on; don’t bother about G5’. Why is he bothered about where we go to or where we don’t go to?” he asked, referring to Atiku.

“We go to a club, you’re worried. We go and sleep, you’re worried. Yet, you tell Nigerians you don’t bother,” he said.

He added that, “They say there is trouble. There is no trouble; what we have is the introduction to trouble that will come.

“They said we had a meeting with so and so. What is your problem? Assuming there was a meeting, has Atiku not been holding meetings with governors of APC?

“Ask him. As he is in Dubai, don’t we know what is going on? So, why do you bother about us? G5 that you said you can win without us, leave us alone.

“I am not someone who will go and see somebody and hide. Hide for who? Who is that person that will threaten me?”

The governor cast doubt on the group supporting Tinubu, saying, “Wike said we had a deal with so, so, and so person. Meanwhile, no video, no anything. And some of you waste time listening to such things.

“Don’t you know when I want to do something, I do it? You don’t need to speculate,” he advised.