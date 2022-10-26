More Worries For PDP As Former Spokesman Metuh Quits Party

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suffered another blow in its bid to return to power as its former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, has resigned from the party.

Advertisement

Metuh said he is quitting partisan politics in order to contribute to nation building “without the hindrance of partisanship.”

He disclosed this in a letter dated October 25th, 2022, addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

While noting that a copy of his resignation letter had been transmitted to his ward chairman in line with the provision of the PDP Constitution, he said not aligning with any political party will help him contribute his quota to nation building.

In the latter titled: “Resignation from the PDP,” Metuh explained that, “During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realization that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

“Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hindrance of partisanship.

Advertisement

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation from partisan politics.

“I have duly enjoyed my membership of the PDP and remain proud of being the longest-elected member of the National Executive Committee, one who won election to serve in several national positions at six consecutive National Conventions of the party.

“I will cherish the values and ideals learned from the founding fathers at the inception of our nascent democracy.”

With the party divided ahead of the presidential election, Metuh’s resignation is another blow to the party especially being an influential member from the South East geopolitical area.

A former member and vice presidential candidate of the party in 2019 resigned in May and joined the Labour Party, casting serious doubt over the chances of the PDP to win its usual strongholds in the South East and South South.

Five governors of the party have boycotted the party’s presidential campaign while warning that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, will not be allowed to campaign in those states.

Rivers, Oyo, Enugu, Abia and Benue are demanding the resignation of Ayu to pave way for a new chairman from the South West since he comes from the same geopolitical area like Atiku.