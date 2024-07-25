Morocco Heatwave Claims 21 Lives In 24 Hours

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A severe heatwave has struck Morocco, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people in a 24-hour period in the central city of Khouribga, according to the country’s health ministry.

The Moroccan Directorate General of Meteorology has issued orange heatwave warnings across parts of southern, central, and northwestern Morocco, with temperatures soaring to 40-45 C (104-113 F).

Yellow heatwave warnings are in place over most of the rest of the country, where temperatures of 37-42 C (99-108 F) are forecast.

The health ministry has confirmed that the victims were mostly elderly and vulnerable individuals who succumbed to heat-related illnesses. The ministry has urged citizens to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during the peak sun hours of 11 am to 3 pm.

The heatwave has also led to an increase in hospital admissions, with many patients seeking treatment for heat-related conditions.

Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities, and stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

The Moroccan government has activated its heatwave emergency response plan, deploying medical teams and supplies to affected areas.

The heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, with temperatures expected to remain high.