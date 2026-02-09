‘Most Horrifically Bloody Days For Nigerian Christians’ — Trump’s Envoy On Fresh Attacks

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

United States Congressman Riley Moore, tasked by President Donald Trump to investigate Christian persecution in Nigeria, has described the past week as “some of the most horrifically bloody days in recent history for Christians across Nigeria” following the kidnapping of a Catholic priest and the killing of three parishioners in Kaduna State.

In a post on Monday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, called for prayers for the safe return of Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye of Holy Trinity Parish in Kaduna, who was kidnapped alongside 10 others on Saturday.

“Please join me in praying for the safe return of Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye of Holy Trinity Parish in Kaduna who was kidnapped alongside 10 others.

“Three of his parishioners were brutally murdered by radical Islamic jihadists during the attack,” Moore tweeted.

He added, “The genocide of Christians must end, and it falls squarely on the Nigerian government’s shoulders to defend its citizens – all of its citizens – and end this violent persecution. Please keep praying for our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

The attack, which reportedly occurred around 3:20am on Saturday in Karku community, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was confirmed by the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan.

The diocese, in a statement by its Chancellor, Very Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, said the terrorists invaded Asuwaye’s residence and nearby homes.

At least three people, including Mr Jacob Dan’azumi, Mr Maitala Kaura, and Alhaji Kusari, were confirmed dead in the attack. The priest was abducted along with ten other villagers.

“This terrible event has resulted in the killing of three people, aside from those abducted,” Shanet said.

“We invite all priests, Christian faithful and men and women of goodwill to pray for Fr. Nathaniel, the other abducted persons and for the repose of the souls of those killed.”

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab, described the attack as another grim reminder of the worsening security situation in the region.

“This is a sad story. The kidnapping of Christian priests and innocent citizens is becoming unbearable despite all efforts to curb this evil,” Hayab said, adding that CAN remained hopeful and prayerful for the victims’ safe return.

Meanwhile, in a related development, suspected bandits also abducted the Chief Imam of Janjala Central Mosque, Malam Bello Abdullahi, and a Fulani community leader, Alhaji Shehu Bello, during coordinated attacks in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers were said to have invaded Iddo, Gidan-Makeri, Kohoto and Janjala, abducting residents and rustling cattle, forcing many villagers to flee their homes.