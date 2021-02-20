Mother Chained, Locked Mentally-Challenged Daughter In Room To Prevent Her From ‘Wandering’ In Abia

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Friday night rescued a teenage girl from Umuokoro Obinkita in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State from her mother’s torture.

She was found chained by the neck and limbs and locked away in a room in the residence of her mother.

The NSCDC in a statement said the rescue followed a tip-off and support from non-governmental organisations- Vicar Hope Foundation and the Child Protection Network.

The NSCDC spokesman, Mr DSC Ndukwe Agu, said the rescue was effected after 24 hours of surveillance mounted at the victim’s home.

He said the state commandant of the NSCDC has directed a thorough investigation of the incident.

Speaking to our correspondent, the suspect and mother of the girl, claimed that her daughter had a mental challenge and that she had to chain her to prevent her from wandering.

The girl has however been taken into custody by wife of the governor, Nkechi Ikpeazu, who runs Vicar Hope Foundation.

Mrs Ikpeazu said her foundation took custody of the girl in order to facilitate expert psychiatric evaluation to ascertain her condition and provide treatment.

Speaking through her Chief Press Secretary, Chika Ojiegbe, the governor’s wife said there was no excuse for the inhuman treatment meted to the teenager by her parent.

She said the girl’s parent should have sought medical help if the girl really had poor mental health.

The governor’s wife, who is also the chairman of the state Action Committee on Gender-based Violence, had ordered investigation after online reports about the girl’s condition.