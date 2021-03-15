Mothers Have Great Roles In Fight Against Insecurity – FIRS Boss

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has said Nigerian mothers have a great role to play in bringing an end to the spate of insecurity in the country.

Nami said this in a speech commemorating this year’s international Mother’s Day, where he applauded women for their contributions to family stability and national development.

As part of efforts to address insecurity in the country, Nami urged all women to wean their children off negative vices such as kidnapping, thuggery, thievery, drug abuse, and other forms of criminality.

Nami also commended mothers for their “tenacity of purpose and leadership in situations of distress” especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said, “Sadly, mothers have become the carriers of the burdens of the society especially in times of insecurity, wars, pandemics, and other socio-economic eventualities.”

Nami called on governments at all levels to start up programmes of support and empowerment for mothers and their children.

“We, at the FIRS, are supportive of women and mothers in their respective desire to become professionals in their chosen careers.

“Today, there are more female directors in the Service than any other time before now. This is our own way of empowering the women and mothers to be able to provide care and support to their families and the society.”