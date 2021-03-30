Motorcyclist Drags Female Passenger To Bush, Rapes Her In Imo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A 21-year-old female resident of Imo State, Agoabuike Confidence, recently became a victim of sexual assault at the hands of a male motorcyclist in the state, Ifeanyi Nwosu.

Confidence had boarded Nwosu’s bike and asked him to convey her from Eziobodo to Ihiagwa, both in Owerri West Local government Area of Imo state.

A journey that ordinarily wouldn’t take more than 10 minutes became one that Confidence would not forget in a hurry.

Instead of taking her to her destination, Nwosu allegedly veered off the road to Ihiagwa and dragged his victim to the bushes where he had forceful canal knowledge of her.

The incident reportedly took place on March 18,2020, but the suspect was paraded at the Imo State Police Command on Monday.

In a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the state’s police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, narrated how the motorcyclist attempted to strangle the 21-year-old after raping her.

“On the 18th march, 2021, one Confidence Agoabuike ‘F’ boarded a cyclist to take her from Eziobodo to Ihiagwa, on their way going, the cyclist one Ifeanyi Nwosu ‘m’ diverted towards unknown direction, when the lady complained, he ignored her and continued his journey claiming he was taking a shorter route. He got to a point and stopped and ordered her to come down, which she did, then both started struggling, then he beat her up until she became weak, and he stripped her naked and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

“Consequently she stood up to leave, and Ifeanyi Nwosu held her and attempted to strangle her, and she pleaded and promised never to tell anyone about all that happened, at that point he calmed down and took her to the road from where she found her way home, unfortunately for him she had already taken cognizance of the Registration number of his motorcycle (KET 30 QR), she then reported to the station, and he was then arrested. He will be charged to court accordingly,” said Ikeokwu.