Motorcyclist Riding Against Traffic Killed In Anambra

An okada operator riding opposite the traffic was Monday morning killed at Uli in Ihiala, Anambra State. The accident occurred at about 0859hrs.

The accident involved a Nissan Caravan with registration number GDD623XA and a Kasea motorcycle without a registration number.

The victim was carrying a passenger and over-speeding, according to an eye witness.

The sector public education officer of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Florence Edor, said the motorcycle rider and his passenger were knocked down by the Nissan driver.

She said, “Twelve persons were involved in the crash, comprising nine male adults and three female adults.

“The occupants of the motorcycle were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital by the FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Command. The rider was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at Angles Mortuary.

“The passenger, who sustained serious injuries, is receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The bus and the motorcycle were taken to Uli Police Station by men of the Nigeria Police, and the obstruction caused by the crash has been cleared.”

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, has warned motorists to avoid over-speeding.

He also warned motorcycle riders to desist from riding against the traffic and ‘always wear their safety helmets while riding their motorcycles to avoid head injuries when there is a crash’.