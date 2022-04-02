Motorcyclist’s Death: Police Arrest 13 Suspects For Setting Vehicles Ablaze In Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 13 suspects

for their alleged roles in the wanton destruction of innocent people’s properties following an accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this on Saturday.

The command said that the suspects were part of the protesters who went on rampage when a psmuggler’s vehicle who they believed was being chased by men of Nigeria Customs Service knocked down the motorcyclist and he died instantly.

The incident happened on Friday April 1, 2022, at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the protesters immediately went berserk and started vandalizing vehicles of innocent passers-by after the vehicle crushed the okada rider to death.

He said after they had set ablaze some vehicles, “the hoodlums moved to a popular hotel in the area where officers of Nigeria Customs Service used to lodge and started looting and vandalizing the hotel.”

Oyeyemi added that immediately a distress call was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, deployed men of special squad to the scene to collaborate with policemen from Ewekoro and other adjoining stations to bring the situation under control.

He said, “On getting to the scene, the hoodlums who attacked the policemen by throwing stones at them were eventually subdued and thirteen among them were apprehended.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, who was at the scene of the incident for on-the-spot assessment has vowed to make example of those arrested for others to know that “it is barbaric to take laws into ones hand.”

He added that the CP has also directed that others who partook in the dastardly act must be hunted for and brought to book.