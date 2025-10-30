MOUAU Academic Director Emerges FISON Chairman

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Council of Fellows (COF) of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON) has elected Prof. Anthony Nlewadim of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, as its chairman.

The election took place on Wednesday at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Prof. Nlewadim, who is also the Director of Academic Planning at MOUAU, expressed his gratitude to the members and Council of Fellows of FISON for the confidence they have reposed in him.

In his acceptance speech, he promised to make greater contributions towards the growth and development of fisheries and aquaculture in Nigeria, Africa, and globally.

“I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of the Council of Fellows of FISON,” Nlewadim said.

“I promise to continue working tirelessly to promote the interests of our society and contribute to the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

In an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER on Thursday, he expressed his appreciation for the trust and confidence his members have placed in him.

“I appreciate the trust and confidence that members have placed in me, and I assure you that I will work assiduously to justify this trust,” Nlewedim said.

As a member of the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) and the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Prof. Nlewadim brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

His research interests and contributions to the field of fisheries and aquaculture are well-documented, and his leadership is expected to drive the Society forward in its mission to promote excellence and innovation in the sector.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON) is a professional organisation dedicated to promoting the development of fisheries and aquaculture in Nigeria.

With a strong membership base of professionals in the field, FISON plays a critical role in shaping policy and promoting best practices in the sector.

Prof. Nlewadim’s election as Chairman of the Council of Fellows is a significant milestone for FISON and a testament to his dedication and commitment to the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

His leadership is expected to inspire and motivate members to work towards achieving the society’s goals and objectives.

Prof. Nlewadim appreciated the Immediate Past Chairman, Dr Abba Abdullah, FFS, and the National President, Dr Ebinimi Ansa, for their contributions.