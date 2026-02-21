MOUAU Appoints 1st Female Vice-Chancellor

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governing Council of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, has appointed Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, as the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the University. She is also now the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The appointment was announced to the Press by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Comrade Fidelis Chukwunweike Edeh, shortly after the 95th Meeting of the Council considered the report of the Selection Panel.

Prof. Akanwa, who serves currently as Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Development in the University, will take over from the 6th Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, on March 1, 2026.

Prof. Akanwa is a professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation. She joined the services of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike in 20101 as an Associate Professor from Abia State University, Uturu and rose to the rank of full professor in 2014.