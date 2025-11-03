MOUAU Offers Lifeline To Non-Graduates With Amnesty Programme

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) has approved the 2025/2026 academic session as an amnesty year for former students who were unable to graduate between the 2005 and 2018 academic sessions, provided their withdrawal was not linked to examination malpractice or cult-related activities.

According to a statement released by Dr M.A. Agbai, the Director of Senate Affairs, this decision was reached during the 253rd Regular Senate Meeting held on Thursday, October 2, and made available to the media on Monday.

The approval came after the Senate considered a compassionate appeal aimed at giving affected students another opportunity to complete their academic programmes.

“At its 253rd Regular Meeting held on Thursday, 2nd October, 2025, the Senate received a Compassionate Appeal to approve the 2025/2026 academic session as an amnesty year for students of the University who could not graduate between the 2005 and 2018 academic sessions for reasons other than examination malpractices and cultism.

“While deliberating on this subject, the Senate expressed worry about the outstanding courses and credit units of these students, on whose behalf the request for amnesty was made. were not known.

“However, after a comprehensive review of the appeal. The Senate approved the 2025/2026 academic session as an amnesty year for students whose graduation year falls between 2005 and 2018.

Advertisement

“By this, the Senate decision is conveyed to you for necessary action.