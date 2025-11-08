Move Fast Before Trump Attacks, Adeboye Warns Tinubu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action to address Nigeria’s escalating security crisis.

Speaking at the Church’s November Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye called for urgency and diplomacy in tackling the issue, particularly in light of recent concerns raised by United States President Donald Trump.

Adeboye advised the Federal Government to give security chiefs a 90-day ultimatum to eliminate terrorist groups or face dismissal, stressing that the sanctity of human life must be prioritised.

The cleric also called on the government to identify and expose sponsors of terrorism and insurgency, regardless of their influence, and urged Tinubu to engage diplomatically with Trump to secure a 100-day grace period before any international action is taken against Nigeria.

“My advice is that when giving orders to the service chiefs, the President should make it clear that they must not only eliminate the terrorists but also their sponsors, no matter how powerful they are.

“When I say our leaders should move fast, diplomatically, and wisely, it’s because if America attacks us, China, Russia, and other world powers will condemn it strongly, but that’s all they’ll do. Britain won’t come to help us. No foreign power will.

“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or arguments. It’s not about Christians or Muslims — innocent people are dying,” he warned.

Adeboye emphasised that the window should be used to eradicate terrorism once and for all.

Adeboye recalled that he had privately advised past presidents on the security crisis, but noted that his role is limited to offering counsel.

He noted that he had previously offered similar advice to the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, but lamented that efforts were not sustained to achieve lasting peace.

“In my usual quiet way, I have related with all the presidents who were around when this trouble started. Whatever I discussed with them privately, I did my best behind the scenes. But you can only advise the Commander-in-Chief — you can’t command him.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. Find a way to convince the President of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.

“There was a president — unfortunately, he’s dead now — Buhari, who issued such an order. He is not here to tell you who gave him that advice. He acted on it but didn’t follow through. Three months passed, and the work was not done. I asked him why he didn’t proceed, but I won’t tell you the detail,” he said.

He stressed that the current situation is not a time for debate or blame, but for practical action to protect lives.