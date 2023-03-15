Mr Macaroni Sues Nollywood Actor For Defamation, Demands N50m In Damages

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Skit maker, Mr Macaroni, has sued Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde also known as Lege Miami, for defamatory comments, demanding N50 million in damages.

Mr Macaroni whose real name is Debo Adebowale has stated that he can stomach any form of insult but not when accused wrongly.

This comes after Lege Miami allegedly made defamatory and derogatory comments about the comedian on social media following his message to Nigerian youths.

However, Lege Miami in a now-deleted Instagram post shared the lawsuit with the public and subsequently shared on Instagram while speaking in Yoruba, saying that he is friends with Mr. Macaroni and believes the comedian did not mean his statements.

He also expressed his admiration for Mr. Falana and promised to visit him. He also urged Mr. Falana not to worry about his disagreements with Mr. Macaroni, as they were friends and would resolve their issues behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Mr Macaroni on the 1st of March urged the youths to remain united and not trigger intertribal war over politicians “who will always be friends.”

But reacting to it, Lege Miami took to his Instagram page to call out the skit maker for giving the wrong information. He questioned why Mr. Macaroni was always involving himself in youth affairs and why he was trying to paint President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in a bad light.

In his words, “Debo what’s your problem, ki lo fe. Your Oga don do one, you wan start another thing. If our government is no good, the Hausas wouldn’t support us. Some parts of Igbos supported us and this is Lagos State. You are giving them the wrong information.

“Mr devil what’s your information, can’t you leave the youths alone? Are you the only youth? You are even older than me so you aren’t a youth anymore. You are old, stop all the things you are doing. [sic]”