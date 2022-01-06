MTN, Glo Others Lose 14.72 Million Subscribers In One Year

Nigerian telecom service providers have lost a whooping 14.72 million subscribers in one year, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said.

Data analyzed by THE WHISTLER as released by the NCC on Thursday reveals that the number of subscribers dropped from the 207,907,709 recorded in November 2020 to 193,186,325 by the end of December.

Although the figures dipped year on year, the providers witnessed marginal growth when compared to figures posted by the agency in October 2021 which was 191,951,769.

The NCC revealed that the worst monthly drop suffered by the operators was in May when they recorded 187,026,517 subscribers.

Following the development, MTN Nigeria, which enjoys the largest market share, lost 151,038 Subscribers between October and November 2021. The company’s subscribers dropped from 73,606,915 to 73,455,877.

Glo retained its position as second largest by market share with 27.86 per cent, an equivalent of 53,733,262 subscribers.

Airtel inched in with 27.43 per cent of the total market shares (52,907,471 subscribers), up from the 27.07 per cent (51,869,068 subscribers) held in October last year.

Nine mobile also retained its position as the fourth largest telco with 6.62 per cent shares or 12,757,796 subscribers.

Also, the NCC data further revealed that the players lost 14,465,554 active data subscribers as the numbers dipped from 154,878,203 subscribers in November 2020 to 140,412,649 internet subscribers by November last year.

Mobile internet subscribers dipped to 140,060,923, fixed wired fell to 12,299, while VoIP also plunged to 339,427 in the reviewed period.