MTN Records N32.23bn Social Investment, 50% Road Progress

MTN Nigeria Plc said it has committed more than N32.23bn to national development priorities through the MTN Foundation.

The company said the investment targeted at youth empowerment, digital inclusion and critical infrastructure, reflects its long-term strategy of creating shared value and supporting inclusive socio-economic growth.

According to MTN, the bulk of the Foundation’s spending is channelled into transformative programmes such as the MTN Skills Academy and the award of STEM scholarships to young Nigerians.

These initiatives have delivered life-changing impact for thousands of beneficiaries.

One such beneficiary, Sofiya Mustapha, a visually impaired student, said the scholarship enabled her to learn English, study data programming and access multiple programming courses.

Another recipient, Akas Ngozi, expressed gratitude for MTN’s

“belief in our potential and providing a platform to pursue our dreams.”

It noted that MTN’s social impact interventions are also closely aligned with ongoing federal initiatives.

“The company continues to support the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy’s 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, one of the government’s flagship efforts aimed at rapidly expanding Nigeria’s digital workforce,” it said.

MTN said its contributions reinforce a shared vision of accelerating digital inclusion and building a globally competitive talent pipeline.

Beyond its work through the Foundation, MTN said it is also backing Nigeria’s infrastructure development agenda, notably through the reconstruction of the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) scheme.

The company confirmed that the project is now 50 per cent complete, signalling steady progress in one of the most significant road rehabilitation efforts in the South-East corridor.

MTN attributed its capacity to sustain large-scale social investments to its strong financial performance and fiscal discipline.

The company posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N750.2bn and has contributed more than N6.9tn in taxes to government coffers over the years.