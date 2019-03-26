Mueller Report: Atiku Congratulates Trump

Advertisement

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated United States President Donald Trump over his vindication in the probe of his alleged campaign links to Russia in 2016.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller had over the weekend submitted his report on Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the run up the last U.S presidential election.

The U.S President’s exoneration in the report brought to an end nearly two years of unrelenting probe of alleged Russia meddling in the election that brought him to office.

Atiku, who contested the February 23 presidential election and lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his verified Facebook page to congratulate Trump for his victory.

“I congratulate President Donald J. Trump on his vindication by the Robert Mueller report. It is my hope that the lifting of this cloud will give room for further successes by the 45th President of the United States. I trust Nigeria can learn from the application of rigorous due process to get to the truth of our current challenges. Congratulations once again,” said the former Vice President.

Meanwhile, the U.S President had in reaction to his exoneration in the Mueller report said, “It was just announced there was no collusion with Russia,” adding that, “It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this.”