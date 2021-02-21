Multi-billion Project: Oyedepo Approves Construction Of 747 Church Buildings In Nigeria

47 SHARES Share Tweet

…Church Engages Contractors

Living Faith Church Worldwide, Ota, Ogun state, presided over by Bishop David Oyedepo, will commence the construction of 747 church building across Nigeria.

The ground breaking event for the massive project held on Sunday, and the church says it is geared towards advancing the kingdom of God.

The Bishop announced this during the Church’s Sunday Service (Covenant Day of Vengeance), adding that contractors have already been engaged for the Multi-billion project.

“Good News…today, the 21st of February, what we have never seen in our Church is taking place.

“Contractors take possession of our sites… 747 Churches today for construction.

“We have never seen 50 Churches begin at a time before but we are seeing today, with our eyes open, 747 Church building construction taking place today,” he said.

He added: “All contractors have taken over their sites and another set is taking place next Sunday; another one next Sunday. Multibillion blessing from Heaven.

“We have zero hinderance, just to verify the sites, verify the genuineness of the acquisition and then because you can’t move buildings, so we can get started. Awesome God!

“I woke up this morning, I said, I never imagined that a day will come to this Church that was once under a batcher, to be building multibillion Church buildings,” he said.

An announcement read during Sunday’s services at the church’s branches also reads:

“As part of our Church Establishment Program for the year, the Phase 1 Ground breaking for the construction of 747 Rural Churches across the length and breadth of Nigeria shall be taking place today, Sunday 21st February 2021. To God alone be the Glory!,”

Among other things, the cleric had explained that building more sanctuaries for God affords people with the opportunity to be set free or experience God’s intervention, among others things.